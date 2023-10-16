McLaren Greater Lansing nurse Zachary Ly was honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the exceptional care nurses provide every day.

The nomination, submitted by a coworker, read as follows:

“I have watched Zachary care for his patients and mentor his students and new nurses with the greatest compassion and care as a coworker. Then I got to experience his talent and respect firsthand when he cared for my 90-year-old mother with terminal cancer. He was supportive and understanding to my mother, father and me. Texting me updates during his shift and before he left for the day was above and beyond. I even learned something more about being a nurse with hope for the future.”

Ly was recognized by hospital leadership and coworkers and received a certificate commending him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse,” as well as a sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona people in Zimbabwe.

Upon receiving the award, Ly spoke of the culture of nursing that has been fostered on his unit.

“Every one of our nurses strives to provide the best care possible for each and every one of our patients,” said Ly. “As captained by our Unit Based Council and under our leadership, we aim to provide care toward our patients, not just a medical diagnosis. Presenting this award to me speaks toward the care that we all provide, and I am proud of our team and will continue to represent as a DAISY Nurse.”

About the DAISY Award

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation, based in Glen Ellen, California, was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon autoimmune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of patients and their families.

“When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced firsthand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night,” said Bonnie Barnes, president and co-founder of the DAISY Foundation. “Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the superhuman work they do. The kind of work the nurses at McLaren Greater Lansing are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of the DAISY Award.”