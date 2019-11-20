LaFontaine | Junior Achievement Job Shadow

On December 11th, our team will be involved in a program with Junior Achievement; a volunteer-based group that provides K-12 programs to inspire students and prepare them for work-readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills. Our goal when volunteering with JA on this day will be to inspire students in our Lansing community to dream big and reach their potential! We will be involved in a “reverse” job shadow at Sexton High School to speak to the kids about our LaFontaine Body Shop/Collision Center careers. The program is from 9:00 am-12:00 pm on December 11th.