LaFontaine-We Get Involved

Throw on your workout gear and bring the family to a day of fitness and fun! The first annual Fit For The Cure, presented by ECO, will be jammed packed with everything from bootcamp and yoga classes to entertainment for participants young and old. All proceeds from this event will benefit U CAN-CER VIVE Foundation whose mission is to provide vital funding for cancer research grants so that someday we can all live in a cancer free world.

Register for Sessions