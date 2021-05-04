Fans return to Jackson Field for the Lansing Lugnuts 25th Opening Day

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- Today is opening day for the Lansing Lugnuts, marking the 25th season for the team. Tonight’s first pitch is set for 7:05 PM at Jackson in the city stadium district.



Officials say today’s game will be the first official game in more than 600 days. Its last official time on the field was for The Cross Down Show Sown in 2019.

Fans will be returning to the ballpark with new rules and guidelines for watching. The field will open at a 20% capacity with assigned pod seating, allowing up to 6 guests per pod.

General admission seating will still be available but will be zoned and spaced out per group. Social distancing and mask-wearing will be enforced unless seated and actively eating or drinking.

Cashless transactions will take place with the team’s new app “Stay Seated” mobile app, which allows fans to order food and drinks directly to their seats, or to a designated pick up.

The Lugnuts will play the Lake County Captains tonight, tickets are still available for purchase along with the rest of the season.

6 News Sports Department will be at the game with coverage on the team, players, and management.