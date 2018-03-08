Mattress Source | 6 Tips to Help Your Kids Sleep Better

Grown-Ups aren’t the only ones who have trouble sleeping. Kids can have difficulty drifting off to dreamland too.
If they’re tossing and turning all night, they have a higher risk for chronic illnesses and obesity.
To help your kids sleep better, follow these 6 easy tips:
- Make sure your child is getting the correct amount of sleep. As you can see, this can range from 17 hours for a newborn, to just 8 hours a day for teens.
- To help your child get the right amount of deep sleep, remove TVs, tablets, laptops and even cell phones from their room.
- It’s a good idea to establish a bedtime routine by giving them a bath or reading a book to them.
- Don’t eat too close to bedtime, may foods and drinks contains caffeine and sugar.
- Make sure her bedroom is cozy and it’s quiet. Teens may even want to wear earplugs.
- Make sure their bed is the right size: If they’ve been complaining about having a hard time getting comfortable, that’s a sign she needs a bigger mattress.
Visit the Mattress Source today and learn more about what’s new in restful sleep.