MySpace | How to Choose Right Size Storage Unit

With over 30 different sized units, MySpace Self Storage has what you need! MySpace prices their units depending on their size and location on the facility’s property. The most convenient units are the highest priced, and others are comparable to what you would pay for non-climate controlled units elsewhere.

“Student Lockers” are the smallest unit available, which is 5ft wide 5ft deep and 4 ft tall. -They are perfect for students leaving for the summer and looking for a place to store their belongings until they return in the fall. Full height climate controlled units are available inside the facility, which takes the worry away from animals and elemental factors getting in the way of safely and securely storing your belongings.

Drive up convenience is available for those who do not wish do be out in the extreme heat or the cold. Just pull your vehicle right up to the drive up units, unload your items, and off you go. With units up to 10×30 ft, there is a unit that will fit almost any family’s needs.

Open and covered automobile, RV and boat storage is also available. Designed to protect your investment while storing them in a safe and secure location. -Access your unit 365 days a year! All leasing is done on a month-to-month basis so you will only pay for a short or longer term as you need! A wide variety of moving materials and boxes are also made available to purchase so you’ll never be without the right tools!

We encourage you to make MySpace your space!

For more, please visit https://selfstoragemyspace.com/