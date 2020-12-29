Kiwanis Club Makes $40K Donation to Jackson YMCA Campaign

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Kiwanis Foundation and Kiwanis club in Jackson donated $40,000 to the YMCA’s new capital campaign.

The funds will help build a new belay system for the rock climbing wall, as well as other parts of the new facility, and will continue the momentum of the capital campaign.

“The mission of the YMCA is closely aligned to the mission of Kiwanis in making kids priority number one,” said Kiwanis Club President Jim Philo. “We are excited to participate in this awesome project.”

The Kiwanis Club of Jackson, Michigan has served the community for over 100 years. Its projects include the outdoor flags, food packaging for needy families, as well as the annual Kiwanis newspaper sale.

“Every day the Y reaches kids, adults and families with programs that teach, encourage and connect. The generous gift from the Kiwanis Club,” said Shawna Tello, CEO of the Jackson YMCA, “the support from our many donors, will give the Y and our program partners an amazing platform from which we can expand our reach and increase our impact.”