Gall Sewing | Updating Your Machine

Sewing machine not working right even after taking it to the dealer for a tune up? -You may just need to update your machine. Gall Sewing & Vac Centers shows us where to look to get the info on the latest version of your sewing machines. Gall shows us how to make crucial upgrades so you can get back to what you do best, sewing!

