Gall Sewing | Updating Your Machine
Sewing machine not working right even after taking it to the dealer for a tune up? -You may just need to update your machine. Gall Sewing & Vac Centers shows us where to look to get the info on the latest version of your sewing machines. Gall shows us how to make crucial upgrades so you can get back to what you do best, sewing!
For more Mid-Michigan How To videos, click here.
More Stories
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Skubick: Critics call for more secure energy infrastructure after Consumers Energy fire
Our Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick spoke with the governor and a long-time critic of the...Read More »
-
Skubick: Consumers Energy critic questions utility's emergency back-up plan
Some critics are contending that Consumers Energy should have had a backup plan.Read More »
-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs orders to help protect the state's natural resources
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two exeutive orders and a directive today to help protect Michigan's...Read More »