Becker's Bridal | A Gown to be Remembered
Trying to find something unique for your wedding day but seem to be seeing the same dress at every salon? Make your next appointment with us, with thousands of different styles and over 40 different designers, we have a vast selection. This vintage gown features textural lace, a sheath silhouette and off the shoulder 3/4 bell sleeves. A gown that is going to be remembered for being unique, find this and other exclusive designs with us.
Appointments made by phone at 989-593-2595 or http:beckersbridal.com/contact
Previous
Becker's Bridal | Celebrating Summer
Next
Becker's Bridal | Fir for a Ballroom
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- State launches rebuilt unclaimed property website
- Michigan priest backs out of plea agreement in sex case
- Man dies in "freak accident" when tree falls on vehicle
- MSU student dies in rollover crash
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
State launches rebuilt unclaimed property website
The website has improved search options, the ability to check on the status of previously-filed...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Skubick: What worries you? New poll reveals top concerns in mid-Michigan
We've got new EPIC-MRA research tonight on how mid-Michigan voters are feeling this election year.Read More »
-
Michigan priest backs out of plea agreement in sex case
The priest pleaded no contest in September to criminal sexual conduct and six other charges.Read More »