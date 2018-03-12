American-Flooring

Mid-Michigan's Best

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Flooring America | Okemos Location

5100 Marsh Road Okemos, MI 48864 517-349-4300

Flooring America | Lansing Location

739 Brookside Dr. Lansing, MI 48917 517-321-6000

http://americanflooringhgtv.com/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story