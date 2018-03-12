American-Flooring

Not All Home Exteriors Contracts Are The Same! The time has come, and your home needs a little TLC. You’ve determined the work that needs to be done may be more than you can tackle on your own and would be better suited for a home exteriors contractor. But how do you know who to contract? Not all home exteriors contractors are made equally. Here are the five most important questions to ask before you hire a home exteriors contractor:

When looking for a contractor, make sure the company you use is licensed and insured. If they're not and something goes wrong, you could be liable. Exteriors of Lansing is a licensed and insured home improvement company, and the proof is on this page. We are also a member of the Better Business Bureau and the Greater Lansing Home Builders Association.