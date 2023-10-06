https://applegatehomecomfort.com/

About Us:

Since 1952, Applegate Home Comfort has been the leader in energy conservation. Thousands of homeowners have trusted Applegate for their comfort, energy savings, and reliable service over the past five decades. We currently have more than fifty employees, many of whom have been with us for most of their professional careers. Applegate’s President, Tom Snyder, started in 1973 and is active in all phases of day-to-day operations. “What makes us different is the knowledge over four decades in the energy savings and comfort business. Applegate was here during the nation’s first energy crisis of the 1970s. We are proud to have helped thousands of homeowners since then.”



We believe the quality of our workforce along with a core value of helping to make our customers’ lives better, set Applegate apart. What also sets Applegate apart is:

Round-the-clock emergency service

Furnace service and replacements

Air conditioning service and replacements

Maintenance agreements

Insulation upgrades for existing homes

Why Applegate?

Applegate is your one-stop shop for heating and cooling in Lansing during the winter months. If you need your furnace repaired or need a new furnace installation, give us a call today or contact us for a free estimate!



We specialize in service maintenance, repair, and replacements, and offer emergency services. We are here to ensure the comfort of your home.