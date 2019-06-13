Exteriors | 5 Questions to Ask Your Home Contractor

Not All Home Exteriors Contracts Are The Same!

The time has come, and your home needs a little TLC. You’ve determined the work that needs to be done may be more than you can tackle on your own and would be better suited for a home exteriors contractor. But how do you know who to contract? Not all home exteriors contractors are made equally. Here are the five most important questions to ask before you hire a home exteriors contractor:

Are You Licensed And Insured?

When looking for a contractor, make sure the company you use is licensed and insured. If they’re not and something goes wrong, you could be liable. Exteriors of Lansing is a licensed and insured home improvement company, and the proof is on this page. We are also a member of the Better Business Bureau and the Greater Lansing Home Builders Association.

How Much Experience Do You Have?

You want to make sure you’re hiring a contractor who knows what they’re doing. When it comes to the exterior and structure of your home, you don’t want to cut corners. Our Service and Installation Managers oversee all our projects and crew. We’ve proudly served the Greater Lansing community for more than 30 years.

What Is The Expected Lifetime Of The Products You Use?

You’re investing in your home. You want to make sure your investment is going to last for years to come. We pride ourselves in using the best quality materials for all our services. For example, CertainTeed’s roofing materials come with a minimum of a 30-year warranty – the Landmark Premium Series comes with a limited lifetime warranty!

What’s The Best Way To Communicate With You?

Communication between home improvement contractors and homeowners is vitally important for the success of each project. We are available in person, at our office, online and via phone. We want to make sure all your questions are answered throughout the process of your home project. We also want to keep you informed every step of the way!

Do You Offer A Free Estimate?

It’s important to know the scope of the project you’re taking on. We’re happy to come out to your home and provide a free estimate for your project. Contact us today to request your free quote.

Home improvement projects can be a big undertaking when doing it yourself. Hiring a home exteriors contractor can be incredibly helpful – from start to finish contractors like us take on the heavy lifting so you don’t have to. Contact Exteriors of Lansing to review your home improvement projects!

BONUS: What Is Your Process For Home Exterior Projects?

It is good to have an understanding what how the project will be conducted. And since every home exteriors contractor is different, it’s likely the process will also differ. So we recommend you always ask questions. Ask how the contractor conducts their estimates. Is it done over the phone? Is it done in person? How long does the estimation process work? From the time the estimate is delivered to the time the project is complete, a lot happens! There are many moving parts, so the better you understand your contractor’s process, the better you’ll understand it.

