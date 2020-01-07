Family & Elder Law | About Us

Learn all about Family & Elder Law of Mid-Michigan.

A common perception is that estate planning merely involves the distribution of assets after death. And, yes, a simple estate plan can accomplish that. However, a comprehensive estate plan can help you accomplish much more. For example, a carefully designed and implemented estate plan gives you the opportunity to choose the people who would make financial and medical decisions on your behalf if you have become incapacitated. Without such a plan, a court will make these important decisions for you.

A well-thought through and implemented plan gives you maximum control over your assets and allows you to protect them while you are alive, in the period immediately following your passing, and for generations to come. We work with you to create custom comprehensive estate plans, based on your particular situation

