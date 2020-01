Family Matters!

Family & Elder Law of Mid-Michigan specializes in asset protection planning. We teach you how to protect your most valuable assets: your health, your relationships and your money.

Protect your life savings, avoid family conflicts, and ensure your cared for the way you wish to be. To learn more and qualify for a free 90 minute consultation, join us at our complimentary workshop “The 7 Threats to Family’s Security”.

Call 517-351-6222 or visit https://family-elder-law.com/