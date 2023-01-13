LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News is here for you with a look at a few healthy habits you can infuse into your life in the new year.

Registered dietitian Sarah Smith with Sparrow Hospital says when you promise to do something differently you need to understand these tips for success:

· Realistic vs unrealistic resolutions

· Write it down

· Changing a habit or forming a new habit takes time

· Things don’t change overnight

· Re-evaluate your achievements and future goals

Practice these things:

· Mindfulness

· Setting an intention

· Changing an unhealthy routine

· Self-care