Coronavirus: 1,158 new cases of COVID-19, 13 new deaths in Michigan

October is here and so is flu season, and with COVID-19 doctors are increasingly worried about hospitals getting overloaded.

Doctors are hopeful that with more people staying at home, this flu season will be mild.

But the symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu are very similar, and that has many people worried they won't know exactly what they are dealing with.

The similarities between the two viruses include a fever, cough, muscle aches, and difficulty breathing.

As of now one of the main factors of COVID-19 is a total loss of taste or smell.

Transmission between the two are also the same, but the incubation period is different.

For the flu, it can be one or two days from exposure, but anywhere from a few days to two weeks for COVID-19.

Doctors say, the biggest thing you can do to protect yourself this year, is to get a flu shot.

"It's really an important year because we know what COVID can do to some people right I mean there is a spectrum of illness that we see. Influenza on top that can really be a bad thing particularly for our people with chronic like disease conditions." Said Dr. David Kolde, MD Family Medicine Specialist, Henry Ford Health System.

If you do show symptoms doctors also say to self-quarantine and wait for a negative test before heading back to normal life.