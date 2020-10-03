The Michigan Health and Human services reported 1,158 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths.
11 of the 13 new deaths were discovered during a vital records review.
As of Saturday, October 3rd. 99,521 people have recovered from the virus.
Right now, the state has confirmed 127, 516 cumulative cases and 6,801 deaths.
Additional COVID-19 Information and Resources:
For the latest coronavirus information in Michigan click HERE.
For a global coronavirus, tracker click HERE.
Coronavirus: 1,158 new cases of COVID-19, 13 new deaths in Michigan
The Michigan Health and Human services reported 1,158 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths.