LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News is here for you with ways you can put some new healthy habits into your life for the new year. Registered dietitian Sarah Smith from Sparrow Hospital joined us live to explain goal setting through a strategy called S.M.A.R.T.

Goal Setting:

· S.M.A.R.T. Goals

* Specific: clearly defined

* Measurable: track progress

* Achievable: is it do-able with resources available

* Realistic: within reach and relevant

* Timely: set a time frame