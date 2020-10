LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With this new jump of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expressed her concerns on Twitter.

Whitmer said it’s vital for everyone to wear a mask and avoid large gatherings and practice physical distancing. She also mentioned front-line health care workers are counting on all of us to do the right thing.

Saturday, state officials reported 3,338 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 new deaths.