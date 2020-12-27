One COVID-19 patient is dying every 10 minutes in Los Angeles County, as officials fear a post-holiday surge

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -- The Healthy Michigan Plan is now providing health care coverage to more than 850,000 low-income residents for the first time, Governor. Gretchen Whitmer announced today.

COVID-19 affected the finances and health of so many Michiganders that the number of Healthy Michigan Plan beneficiaries jumped from just under 682,000 in late March to more than 850,000 now