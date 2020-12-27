One COVID-19 patient is dying every 10 minutes in Los Angeles County, as officials fear a post-holiday surge

LOS ANGELES, Cali (CBS) — The CDC says, almost 2 million people are now vaccinated in the U.S., but that still won’t be enough to prevent an explosion in cases after the holidays.
More than 7 million people checked in at airports this week, plus hospitalizations are up in 25 states and the District of Columbia.
Nearly, 120,000 people spent Christmas in a hospital bed.
Los Angeles County is the nation’s latest ‘hot spot’, where someone dies of COVID-19 every 10 minutes.
On Christmas Eve, L.A. County saw its deadliest day since the pandemic began.
Some hospitals are reportedly running low on oxygen and PPE, and health officials are urging people not to call 911 unless it’s absolutely necessary.
