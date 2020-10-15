TODAY: Ingham County Health Department offers free Covid-19 testing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Those with the Ingham County Health Department and the Ingham Community Health Centers will be holding free COVID-19 testing today.

According to the health department, testing will take place from 11am to 3pm.

The testing sight will be held at Kingdom Ministries which is located at 3000 West Miller Road in Lansing.

The Health Department says people both with and without symptoms are encouraged to get tested.

You’re asked to bring an ID and an insurance card if you have one.