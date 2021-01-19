U.S. reaches grim milestone in the battle against Covid-19

New York, NY (WLNS)-The U.S. reached another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic today. More than 400-thousand people in the nation have now died from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In Los Angeles, where five more large scale coronavirus vaccination sites opened Tuesday, researchers say a new strain of the coronavirus has been found in more than one-third of the county’s covid-19 cases.

The latest CDC data shows less than half of all available vaccine doses have been administered. But states are now ramping up distribution. In Florida, officials announced dozens more Publix pharmacies will be administering the shots.

Here in New York City, the mayor issued an urgent warning that the city is on the verge of running out of the vaccine. Mayor Bill De Blasio says unless the city gets more doses from the federal government, it will have to start canceling vaccine appointments.