Kellie’s Consignments | 5000 Marsh Rd, Okemos, MI 48864
(517) 574-4523
EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED
Kellie’s Consignments is a retail and consignment store, charity operation, and gathering place, all in one colorful, exciting, thirteen thousand square foot establishment. From couture to basic, vintage to modern, Kellie’s Consignments sells gently used quality clothing for men and women. At Kellie’s you will find furniture and decor items, as well as fabulous jewelry and accessories.
Kellie’s Consignments benefits those who have unused items buried in their closets and may need extra money. Gently used items quickly transform into cash for consignors. We recycle, we up-cycle, we are upscale, and we help downsize. Money earned and spent at Kellie’s Consignments goes right back into our community. Last year Kellie’s put nearly $400,000 back into surrounding households.
STORE HOURS
Monday-Friday: 9am – 8pm
Saturday: 10am – 6pm
Sunday: 12pm – 5pm
CONSIGNMENT HOURS
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 10:00am – 6:00pm