Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
25°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Day of Giving 2019
Michigan
Local News
Livestream/6 In Six
Latest Video
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Traffic Tracker
Veterans Voices
Crime Stoppers
Parenting Connection
Washington-DC
Safety For You
Nassar Coverage
Top Stories
This Morning: Everett High School closed, verbal threat by student
Top Stories
PHOTOS GONE VIRAL: Post claims bed bugs at Jackson homeless shelter, CEO responds
Protesters, supporters show up for Slotkin town hall
Man facing life in prison in murder of MSU student
Law to protect packages in Michigan starts today
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings
Weather Workbook
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Wednesday
Sports
5th Quarter 2019
Play of The Week
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Features
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Home For The Holidays
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
WLNS Buy Local
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Day of Giving 2019
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Day of Giving 2019
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
WLNS 6 Apps
Work For Us
WLNS TV Listings
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
TV Rescan to see WLAJ 53
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
In the Name of the Law
My Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
TV Rescan
Search
Search
Search
Monticello’s Market & Butcher Block
Mid-Michigan's Best
by: Staff
Posted:
Mar 22, 2018 / 04:55 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Dec 13, 2019 / 09:45 AM EST
https://monticellosmarket.com/