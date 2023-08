Grubaugh Orthodontics is excited to bring back One Class at a Time this school year! Teachers are experiencing challenges, and we want to show our appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

If you are a teacher in Clinton, Ingham, or Eaton counties, visit OneClassMichigan.com and you could win $1,000 to invest in your classroom and students! Nine teachers will win this award this school year!

Go to OneClassMichigan.com to register today!