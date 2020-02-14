One Class at a Time-Feb 2020 Winners!

Congratulations to our $250 One Class at a Time Award Winners for the month of February presented by Grubaugh Orthodontics!

Mandy Badge of Ovid Elsie EE Knight Elementary in Elsie.

Shelby Parks of Winans Elementary in Lansing.

Keli Hammond of Windemere Park Charter Academy in Lansing.

Congratulations! If you’re a K-12 teacher in Ingham, Eaton or Clinton county and interested in being awarded $250 for your classroom, please visit http://bit.ly/2MPXWfH and tell us how you’d use the funds to benefit your classroom and students! #weloveeducation #thankateacher #thegrubaughdifference

If you are a teacher and would like to earn extra cash for your classroom, Enter to Win Here