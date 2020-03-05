One Class at a Time-Mar 2020 Winners!

Congratulations to our $250 One Class at a Time Award Winners for the month of March presented by Grubaugh Orthodontics!
Sarah Brya of David Scott Elementary in DeWitt.
Jamie McKennon of Wacousta Elementary in Eagle.
Monique White of Sycamore Elementary in Holt.
Congratulations! If you’re a K-12 teacher in Ingham, Eaton or Clinton county and interested in being awarded $250 for your classroom, please visit http://bit.ly/2MPXWfH and tell us how you’d use the funds to benefit your classroom and students! #weloveeducation #thankateacher #thegrubaughdifference