One Class at a Time Winner-Sep 2020: Claire Kzeski

One Class At A Time
Posted: / Updated:

Congratulations to our $250 One Class at a Time Award Winner for the month of September presented by Grubaugh Orthodontics!

Claire Kzeski of Lansing School District, Beekman Center, 4th Grade.

Congratulations! If you’re a K-12 teacher in Ingham, Eaton or Clinton county and interested in being awarded $250 for your classroom, please visit One Class Michigan.com and tell us how you’d use the funds to benefit your classroom and students! #weloveeducation #thankateacher #thegrubaughdifference

 

 

 

 


