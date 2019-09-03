People react after teenager shot in park in Portland

A teenager was shot in a city park in Portland.
It’s not something you usually hear about in a small town like this.
The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, at the Bogue Flats Recreation Center.
Police say two groups of people met in the park and at some point shots were fired.
The victim is an 18-year-old male, who was hit in the stomach.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
4 suspects have been arrested in connection with this shooting.
6 News spoke with one local who spends a lot of time at the recreation center.
She says she was surprised and shocked, by something like this happening in their backyard.
“Our community is usually so peaceful and after the tornado we all came together and helped each other. That is what our community is known for.” said Carol Kahn, Portland resident her entire life.
Police say the shooting is still under investigation and the park is re-opened at this time.
