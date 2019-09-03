People react after teenager shot in park in Portland

It is that time of the year again when school buses are hitting the roads. As kids head back to the bus stop, police and bus drivers are urging people to slow down and be safe.

When you see the flashing red lights, the law states you must stop. Plus you must be at least 20 feet from the bus when it is picking up children from school.

"When you are following a school bus expect that school bus to stop several different times. It might take you longer, but it is a small price to pay to get kids to school safely." Said Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth, Ingham County.

Wriggelsworth says drivers must slow down and put down their phones, and to drive like your loved one is getting in or off the bus.

"We literally pulled someone over the first day of school. The lady we stopped who ran by a school bus says she didn't even see the school the bus…and I believed her..think about that..its scary" Wriggelsworth added.

One of the biggest problems the community sees, is when kids are running late and trying to make it to their bus on time.

"Parents need to have the kids there 5 minutes before their scheduled time. So they can get to the bus on time and are not running out in traffic." said Marcella Ozanich, Dean Transportation.

Here are a list of other tips to keep in mind: • Teach kids at an early age to look left, right and left again before crossing the street. Then remind them to continue looking until safely across. • It’s always best to walk on sidewalks or paths and cross at street corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible. • Teach kids to make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street. • Children under 10 years old need to cross the street with an adult. Every child is different, but developmentally, most kids are unable to judge the speed and distance of oncoming cars until age 10. • Encourage kids to be especially alert for cars that are turning or backing up. • Teach kids not to run or dart out into the street or cross between parked cars. • If kids are walking when it’s dark out, teach them to be especially alert and make sure they are visible to drivers. Have them wear light- or brightly-colored clothing and reflective gear.