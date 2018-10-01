"Carmel" Pet Of The Day October 1
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Meet "Carmel", our Pet Of The Day today. Carmel is a mixed breed male. He's a good-sized guy with a gentle personality. He looks like he might have some hound and boxer in his family tree. Carmel has a beautiful tan and white coat. He's 12 years old and looking for a quieter home where he can enjoy his retirement. Carmel has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Carmel by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- State launches rebuilt unclaimed property website
- Michigan priest backs out of plea agreement in sex case
- Man dies in "freak accident" when tree falls on vehicle
- MSU student dies in rollover crash
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
State launches rebuilt unclaimed property website
The website has improved search options, the ability to check on the status of previously-filed...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Skubick: What worries you? New poll reveals top concerns in mid-Michigan
We've got new EPIC-MRA research tonight on how mid-Michigan voters are feeling this election year.Read More »
-
Michigan priest backs out of plea agreement in sex case
The priest pleaded no contest in September to criminal sexual conduct and six other charges.Read More »