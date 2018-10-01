"Carmel" Pet Of The Day October 1

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Meet "Carmel", our Pet Of The Day today. Carmel is a mixed breed male. He's a good-sized guy with a gentle personality. He looks like he might have some hound and boxer in his family tree. Carmel has a beautiful tan and white coat. He's 12 years old and looking for a quieter home where he can enjoy his retirement. Carmel has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Carmel by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org.