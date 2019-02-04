"Cupid" Pet Of The Day February 4

Pet of the Day

LANSING, Mich - Meet "Cupid", our Pet of the Day today. Cupid is a 5-year-old female rabbit. She is a Mini-Rex and Cupid is a beauty.  She's a little, snow white rabbit.  Cupid is friendly and would be a wonderful companion in a calm home.  She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home.  You can learn more about Cupid by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org.

