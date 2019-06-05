"Daria" Pet Of The Day June 5
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Meet 'Daria", our Pet of The Day today. Daria is a 6-month-old female mixed breed. She's a sweet-tempered girl. Daria looks like she has a lot of hound in her family tree and she currently weighs about 30 pounds. She's gentle and very good with other dogs. It would be a good idea for the entire family to meet Daria before an adoption. Daria is spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Daria by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org.
