"Dexter" Pet Of The Day December 4
JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) - Meet "Dexter", our Pet Of The Day today. Dexter is a 7 year old Pug/Beagle mix. He's a good boy but he doesn't do well with infants or younger children. Dexter will chase cats and gets jealous of other dogs. He would do well in a home where he is the only pet. Dexter is affectionate and loves attention. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Dexter by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387.
