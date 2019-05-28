"Eddie" Pet Of The Day May 28

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) - Meet "Eddie", our Pet of The Day today. Eddie is an 8-year-old Chihuahua mix. He's a good boy with a quiet personality. Eddie would prefer a more relaxed home where he can relax with his people. Eddie has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Eddie by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387.