"Iguanodon" Pet Of The Day September 28

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: ICAC

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Meet "Iguanodon", our Pet Of The Day today. Iquanodon is a 2 year old gal looking for a new home. She is very sweet and loves snuggles. Iguanodon came to the shelter with her 5 kittens and now that they have found homes of their own she’s looking for one. She’s very playful and outgoing, she’s a gal that likes to get into some fun and mischief. She’ll do ok with kids and dogs, but would prefer only a few cats in her new home. She can be picky at first about her feline friends. Iguanodon has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Iguanodon by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.