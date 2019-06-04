"Jack" Pet Of The Day June 4

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) - Meet 'Jack", our Pet of The Day today. Jack is a 7-year-old male Chihuahua. He was found as a stray so his history is not known. Jack is very friendly and loves to sit on laps. He has a wonderful personality but might do better in a home with older children and a quieter environment. Jack has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Jack by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387.