Pet of the Day

"Jack" Pet Of The Day June 4

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 12:31 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 12:33 PM EDT

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) - Meet 'Jack", our Pet of The Day today. Jack is a 7-year-old male Chihuahua. He was found as a stray so his history is not known.  Jack is very friendly and loves to sit on laps.  He has a wonderful personality but might do better in a home with older children and a quieter environment. Jack has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home.  You can learn more about Jack by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local