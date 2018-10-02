"Joey" Pet Of The Day October 2

Pet of the Day

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) - Meet "Joey", our Pet of The Day today. Joey is a 2-year-old male cat. He's a domestic shorthair cat with a beautiful white and black tiger coat. Joey is a sweet and very active guy.  He loves to play with his toys and he's a real fun cat.  Joey has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home.  You can learn more about Joey by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387.

