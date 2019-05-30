"Mumble" Pet of The Day May 30

Meet "Mumble", our Pet of The Day today. Mumble is a 5-month-old mixed breed female. She is a high-energy girl who is ready for a forever family where she can be trained to be the best dog ever. Mumble needs to be socialized to build her confidence and manners. She would do best in a family with older children and experience with training pups. Mumble has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Mumble by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370. The shelter will be closed to the public June 2-4 while they move into their new facility at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.