Pet of the Day

"Sasha" Pet Of The Day October 3

By:

Posted: Oct 03, 2018 12:43 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2018 12:43 PM EDT

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Meet "Sasha", our Pet Of The Day today. Sasha is a 7.5 year old female mixed breed. She looks like she has a lot of Lab in her family tree.  Sasha is a beautiful, sweet and friendly girl. She knows her basic commands and loves to please her people.  Sasha is good with other dogs and loves going on walks. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Sasha by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-636-6060 or online at cahs-online.org.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local