"Sasha" Pet Of The Day October 3
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Meet "Sasha", our Pet Of The Day today. Sasha is a 7.5 year old female mixed breed. She looks like she has a lot of Lab in her family tree. Sasha is a beautiful, sweet and friendly girl. She knows her basic commands and loves to please her people. Sasha is good with other dogs and loves going on walks. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Sasha by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-636-6060 or online at cahs-online.org.
