"Stafford", "Brady", "Brees", "Cousins" Pets Of The Day October 5

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Meet our Pets Of The Day today. Stafford, Brady, Brees, Cousins are all very sweet young kittens looking for a new home. They are a bit shy here at the shelter so they’ll do best in adult only or older children in their new home. They’re still coming out of their shell, but they seem to be spunky fun little guys once they feel comfortable. They’ll be great additions to their new home and they can’t wait to meet you! They have all be spayed or neutered, are current in their vaccinations and are ready for their forever homes. You can learn more about these kittens by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

