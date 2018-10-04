"Thor" Pet Of The Day October 4

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Meet "Thor" our Pet Of The Day today. Thor is male Lab-Staffordshire mix. He's a real fun guy. Thor is laid back and easy going. Not much bothers him and he'd do well in just about any adult home as long as he gets plenty of attention and exercise. He's a sweet boy with a smile that will melt your heart! Thor has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Thor by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.