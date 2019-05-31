"Toshiro" Pet of The Day May 31
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Meet "Toshiro", our Pet of The Day today. Toshiro is a 3-year-old male cat. He's a big boy and he loves to snuggle with his people. Toshiro is a friendly cat who enjoys being around people. He would do best in a home with older children and other easy-going animals. Toshiro has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about him by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370. REMINDER: The shelter will be closed June 2-4 while they move into their new facililty at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.
