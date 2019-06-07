"Turbo" Pet Of The Day June 7

Pet of the Day

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Meet "Turbo", our Pet of The Day today. Turbo is a male tabby cat.  He loves attention and has a very sweet personality.  Turbo is outgoing and very ready for his new forever home. He does well with other cats, dogs and older kids.  turbo has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home.  You can learn more about Turbo by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

