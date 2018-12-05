"Uno" Pet Of The Day December 5
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Meet "Uno", our Pet Of The Day today. Uno is a female mixed breed. She's a very good girl with the happiest personality. It is still recommended that all family members meet Uno before an adoption. Uno knows basic commands, is very sweet and loves to play. Uno has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Uno by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org.
