"Wendel" Pet of The Day May 29

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Meet "Wendel", our Pet of The Day today. Wendel is an 8-year-old mixed breed. He's a transfer from another shelter so his history is a bit of a mystery. Wendel is a griendly guy but is nervous in the shelter so he's ready for his forever family to take him home. It's recommended that Wendel meet with all the members of his new family before adoption. Wendel has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Wendel by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org.