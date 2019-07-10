Contact Us

Welcome to My ABC is WLAJ. Here you will find individuals and organizations that represent the spirit and driving force behind Mid-Michigan’s businesses, lifestyle and culture.
Explore the many different areas of interest and discover new and exciting facts, form an opinion, gain insight on interesting topics, and learn to grow within a community!
We believe we can use our voice to inform, connect and celebrate women in a direct and honest way. Our mission is to share real, everyday information to empower women.
For more information about how you can become a part of The Crew Contact:
Susan Angel, Director of Sales Development.
WLNS/WLAJ/CW
2820 E. Saginaw
Lansing, Mi 48912
Email: sangel@wlns.com
Office (517) 367-2119
Cell (517) 303-3352