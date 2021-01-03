This is the home page for 6 News Now’s M-F 12:30 P.M. Newscast

6 NEWS NOW is Mid-Michigan’s only digitally-exclusive platform for breaking news and top stories keeping you up to date with events as they happen.

The ‘Daily Digital Debrief’ is here for you Monday through Friday at 12:30 P.M. with the days top stories, live interviews, live reports, polls, weather, sports and more.

6 News Now is brought to you by the 6 News digital team including:

You can also watch each day’s newscast after it airs here, as well as find other digitally-exclusive content.