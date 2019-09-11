Dan Reese | Avery Wealth

Daniel A. Reese, CFP®

Daniel A. Reese, CFP® began his career in 1994 working with State Farm Insurance, a Fortune 500 company and leading provider of personal lines insurance in the United States. In 2000, Dan opened his own agency, and in 2003 established his current independent financial planning firm.

Dan received his Bachelor of Science in 1994 from Michigan State University with a focus on economics and statistics. He furthered his education by receiving his Certified Financial Planner certification in 2005.

Dan has been working with families since 2001 developing prudent strategies to achieve long-term financial success. Taking a comprehensive approach, Dan focuses on each of the areas of wealth management including making smart choices with money, mitigating taxes, taking care of heirs, protecting assets from being unjustly taken through litigation or divorce, and charitable giving.

As a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), you can be sure that Dan provides expert and professional planning services. To earn the CFP® designation, he had to complete an approved educational program, pass a rigorous examination and meet stringent experience requirements. Dan also adheres to a professional Code of Ethics and he fulfills annual continuing education requirements to remain aware of current planning strategies and financial trends.

Dan and his wife Debbie have three wonderful children, Jack, Andrew and Libby, and live in Jackson, Michigan where he and Debbie both grew up. Over the years, Dan has spent time as chairperson of Lumen Christi Catholic School Board of Trustees, coaching youth basketball and soccer, and is a member of St. John’s church. During the summer, you can find Dan spending time with his family at the pool or Clark Lake.

Dan is also an avid golfer and enjoys reading. His favorite books include fast paced fiction written by authors such as Web Griffin, Dan Brown, and Michael Crichton, as well as a variety of biographies and historical pieces.