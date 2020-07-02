David Young – StormTracker 6 chief meteorologist

Five words/phrases that describe me: Practical joker, “Pun”ny, Family guy, Always willing to help, Sometimes a bit of a space cadet

Hometown: Wagram, North Carolina

Other places I’ve lived: Raleigh, NC, Greenville, NC, Lubbock, TX

I graduated from: North Carolina State University

I’ve been doing what I do for: 23 years

Most interesting assignment: I was the on air meteorologist for WTVD during the landfall of Hurricane Floyd. Virtually every county in our viewing area was under a flash flood warning, a high wind warning, and many were under tornado warnings and all at the same time. Over 3 feet of rain fell during that hurricane. I will never forget the devastation it left and the impact it made on me as a person and a meteorologist.

I have a knack for: Building things! I build bars, entertainment centers, outdoor furniture, mailboxes and the list goes on and on…

I’m passionate about: What else? WEATHER! Actually it’s church, family, and weather.

I can’t stop talking about: The weather and how much I wish I could rewrite the Game of Thrones ending.

When I’m not reporting/anchoring, I’m: With my family on some adventure. It’s usually an outdoor adventure.

Other places you may have seen me: Golf courses, local restaurants, festivals, out for runs around Grand Ledge.

Favorite place in mid-Michigan: I’d have to say Grand Ledge where I live. We have wonderful parks, a great downtown, and awesome people.

What I love most about mid-Michigan: It has to be the small towns and people. Each town has its own rich history. Each one is so unique. Anytime I hear someone say they are bored, I just tell them to take a day trip to anywhere in Mid Michigan. You won’t be sorry.

Fun facts: In my life I have had dogs, cats, guinea pigs, gold fish, horses, and 3 ducks. Yes, three ducks! I have 1 brother and 1 sister. If I couldn’t be a meteorologist, I wanted to be a train engineer or a NBA basketball player. I’m sure I could have made it in the NBA if I was a little taller… and faster… and could jump higher… so I would have never made it in the NBA but a kid can dream right!?

Anything else you want viewers to know: My work has been recognized many times over the course of my career. My awards include…

2019

Michigan Associated Press Media Editors – 1st Place

Michigan Associated Press Media Editors – 2nd Place

Michigan Association of Broadcasters, Market 3 – 2nd Place



2018

Michigan Regional Emmy Awards – Nomination

Michigan Association of Broadcasters, Market 3 – 2nd Place

Michigan Associated Press Media Editors – 1st Place



2017

Michigan Regional Emmy Awards – Nomination

Michigan Association of Broadcasters, Market 3 – 1st Place

Michigan Associated Press Media Editors – 1st



2016

Michigan Regional Emmy Awards – 1st Place

Michigan Association of Broadcasters, Market 3 – 1st Place

Michigan Association of Broadcasters, Market 3 – 2nd Place

Michigan Associated Press Media Editors – 2nd Place



2015

Michigan Association of Broadcasters, Market 3 – 1st Place

Michigan Association of Broadcasters, Market 3 – 2nd Place



2014

Michigan Regional Emmy Awards – Nomination



2013

Michigan Regional Emmy Awards – Nomination

Michigan Association of Broadcasters, Market 3 – 2nd Place

Michigan Associated Press Media Editors – 2nd Place



2012

Michigan Regional Emmy Awards – 1st Place

Michigan Association of Broadcasters, Market 3 – 1st Place

Michigan Associated Press Media Editors – 2nd Place



2011

Michigan Association of Broadcasters, Market 3 – 1st Place

Michigan Associated Press Media Editors – 2nd Place



2008

Michigan Association of Broadcasters, Market 3 – 1st Place



2003

Texas Associated Press Broadcasters, Division 3 – 1st Place

New Mexico Associated Press Broadcasters – 1st Place



2002

New Mexico Associated Press Broadcasters – 1st Place



2001

Texas Associated Press Broadcasters, Division 3 – 2nd Place



2000

Texas Associated Press Broadcasters, Division 3 – 2nd Place





Where to connect with you: Facebook/Twitter/Instagram

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/pg/WLNSDavidYoung

Twitter – https://twitter.com/WLNS_David

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/wlns_david/