Day of Giving 2019

Through the years your generous donations of food and cash have provided meals for thousands of people in mid-Michigan and south Michigan. Once again we’ll be working with the Greater Lansing Food Bank and the South Michigan Food Bank to fight hunger in our neighborhoods.

On Friday, December 6 between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., you can bring your donations to the WLNS-TV 6 studios in Lansing or Consumers Energy in downtown Jackson.

Your friends from 6 News will be at both locations throughout the day. Stop in, drop off your non-perishable food or cash donation and say “hello”.

How to find us:

WLNS-TV 6 2820 E. Saginaw St. Lansing (enter from the front circle driveway)

Consumers Energy 1 Energy Plaza Jackson (enter from front circle drive)