Day of Giving 2020

Through the years your generous donations of food and cash have provided meals for thousands of people in mid-Michigan and south Michigan. Once again we’ll be working with the Greater Lansing Food Bank and the South Michigan Food Bank to fight hunger in our neighborhoods.

On Friday, December 4 between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., you can bring your donations to the WLNS-TV 6 studios in Lansing. We are also collecting donations at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Cortland St. in Jackson.

How to make a secure online donation:

You can make a secure donation to the Food Banks by clicking the links below:

How to find us:

WLNS-TV 6 2820 E. Saginaw St. Lansing (enter from the front circle driveway)